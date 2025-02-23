Türkiye is a world leader in drones production and ranks 11th globally in defence industry exports, Turkish president has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara on Sunday, Erdogan said: “Türkiye is a world leader in uncrewed aerial vehicle production and ranks 11th globally in defence industry exports.”

The country is on the verge of a great transformation and exciting economic breakthrough, he said, adding that “developments in our region will facilitate this process.”

Erdogan said the government had prepared a reform program for the "Century of Türkiye," which he described as “comprehensive", that will "enhance our country's growth potential and productivity."

"Türkiye close to end of terrorism"