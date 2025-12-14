CLIMATE
Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Morocco's Safi
Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas mountains, following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.
Torrential rains have caused heavy flooding and damage to property throughout the southern coastal region of Morocco, October 31, 2012 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities have said.

The floods also injured 32 people on Sunday, and most of them have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.

Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas mountains, following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.

