Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan is placing Türkiye’s zero waste vision at the centre of preparations for the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), as an Istanbul-based environmental foundation she heads as honorary president, unveiled a comprehensive sustainability framework for the summit.

The framework, prepared by the Zero Waste Foundation, outlines how COP31 will aim to cut carbon emissions, optimise resource use and make environmental performance measurable across all aspects of the conference, from logistics and venues to stakeholder engagement and transparency.

COP31, which Türkiye will chair and host in November 2026, is expected to bring together nearly 200 countries for negotiations on the next phase of global climate action under the Paris Agreement.

The Sustainable COP31 Framework offers an internationally aligned roadmap that includes zero-waste management protocols, carbon-reduction and offsetting strategies, sustainable transport and logistics planning, and clear environmental standards for venues. It also sets out mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency among all participants.

First lady’s long-standing advocacy

The initiative reflects Emine Erdogan’s long-standing advocacy for zero waste as a practical and scalable solution to environmental challenges. Under her leadership, the Zero Waste movement has evolved from a national policy into a globally recognised model for sustainability.

Beyond technical planning, the foundation is building a broad, multi-stakeholder preparation process across Türkiye. This includes collaboration with universities and research centres on policy development, partnerships with local governments on sustainable city practices, and engagement with the private sector to accelerate low-carbon production models and raise public awareness.

Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas said the approach is no longer viewed solely as an environmental ideal but as a concrete and measurable solution in the fight against climate change.