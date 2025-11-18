Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan has urged the international community to develop a new vision for reinforcing the family institution, warning that falling birthrates and aging populations are pushing societies toward a “post-family era.”

In a video message to the international summit "Growing Europe 2025", Erdogan said on Tuesday that traditional family life, with extended families, shared celebrations and generations gathering around the same table, has largely disappeared from modern societies.

She argued that this shift reflects not only cultural change but also the early signs of a world distancing itself from its core social unit.

The first lady highlighted global demographic trends, noting that fertility has dropped to 2.2 children per woman and that more than half of countries are already below the replacement threshold. By 2030, one in six people will be over 60, and the population aged 80 and above is expected to triple by 2050.

“Each birth adds a new day to the spring of the world,” she said. “Falling birthrates and a shrinking young population slow economic growth and place serious financial pressure on social security and healthcare systems. In short, a world that cannot renew itself is inevitably dragged into a major impasse.”

Year of the Family