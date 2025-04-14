Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has been awarded the ‘Best Global Female Leader‘ award by the Global Donors Forum, which has been held in Istanbul and organised by the World Congress of Muslim Philanthropists.

In her address, Erdogan expressed her happiness that the forum was once again hosted in Istanbul — a city she described as a symbol of compassion, where benevolence is etched into its architecture on Monday.

She reflected on historical acts of charity rooted in Ottoman heritage, from foundations helping young brides to those distributing cold water in summer. "These acts prove that when the heart is full of goodness, the world becomes a reflection of paradise," she said.

Erdogan warned that the inner moral fabric of humanity has weakened, stating, "Our conscience has been left in the dark."

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Erdogan listed ongoing global crises — from Syria’s 13-year war to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Referring to a recent list released by the Gaza Health Ministry documenting over 50,000 martyrs, Erdogan said the list is “the greatest shame for humanity.”

She added: “474 pages of the document consist of the names of 15,613 children; 27 pages are filled with babies who had not yet celebrated their first birthday.”

She urged people to remain hopeful, quoting the Prophet Muhammad: “Even if the end of time is near, plant the last sapling in your hand.”

'Like an olive tree, we extend our branches to humanity'

Highlighting Türkiye’s commitment to global aid, Erdogan said: “Türkiye is one of the top humanitarian donors globally and the most generous when measured against national income. Like an olive tree, we extend our branches to humanity.”

She added that Türkiye currently shelters nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians, and sends aid to countries as diverse as Spain, Cuba, Vietnam and Madagascar.

“Our approach is not charity based on superiority, but on fraternity — we do not look at race, religion or ethnicity,” she said.

Erdogan also underlined Türkiye’s development-based humanitarian model, from healthcare infrastructure to vocational training. She stressed the importance of strategic cooperation among Muslim nations, quoting: “A believer to another believer is like a building whose bricks enforce each other.”

She advocated for sustainable solutions that go beyond temporary aid and instead focus on rebuilding, restoring and empowering communities.