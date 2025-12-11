Saudi Arabia reached the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 after a 2–1 extra-time win over Palestine at Lusail Stadium, bringing an end to Palestine’s strong campaign.

Firas al-Buraikan opened the scoring for Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Mohammad Salah brought down star forward Sami al-Dosari inside the box.

Palestine responded quickly, with Oday Dabbagh levelling the match in the 64th minute.

With the game locked at 1–1, the quarter-final went to extra time, where Saudi Arabia sealed qualification thanks to a well-placed header from Mohammed Kanno in the 115th minute following a cross from al-Dosari, one of the tournament’s standout performers.