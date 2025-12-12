Four US lawmakers have said Israel has failed to hold anyone accountable for attacks on journalists, warning that the lack of investigations reflects a broader pattern of impunity, including during the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Senator Peter Welch said there was still no credible accountability for an October 2023 Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed a journalist and wounded several others while they were clearly identified as media workers.

Welch said he had seen no written evidence that Israeli authorities carried out a serious investigation, nor proof that officials interviewed witnesses, victims or those involved in the attack.

"The Israeli military has made no effort, none, to seriously investigate this incident," Welch said.

"They claim an investigation took place, but there is absolutely no evidence that one occurred."

The strike happened on October 13, 2023, when an Israeli tank fired on a group of journalists filming cross-border shelling.

Lawmakers said the incident mirrors a wider pattern seen throughout Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where more than 270 journalists have been killed.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said the case was not an isolated incident.

"We have not seen accountability or justice," he said.

"This is part of a broader pattern of impunity, including repeated attacks on journalists in Gaza."