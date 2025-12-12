WAR ON GAZA
US lawmakers warn of impunity for attacks on journalists by Israel
Lawmakers cite Gaza and Lebanon as part of wider pattern of unaccountable strikes on media workers.
US lawmakers say Israel has failed to hold anyone accountable for killing journalists / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Four US lawmakers have said Israel has failed to hold anyone accountable for attacks on journalists, warning that the lack of investigations reflects a broader pattern of impunity, including during the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Senator Peter Welch said there was still no credible accountability for an October 2023 Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed a journalist and wounded several others while they were clearly identified as media workers.

Welch said he had seen no written evidence that Israeli authorities carried out a serious investigation, nor proof that officials interviewed witnesses, victims or those involved in the attack.

"The Israeli military has made no effort, none, to seriously investigate this incident," Welch said.

"They claim an investigation took place, but there is absolutely no evidence that one occurred."

The strike happened on October 13, 2023, when an Israeli tank fired on a group of journalists filming cross-border shelling.

Lawmakers said the incident mirrors a wider pattern seen throughout Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where more than 270 journalists have been killed.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said the case was not an isolated incident.

"We have not seen accountability or justice," he said.

"This is part of a broader pattern of impunity, including repeated attacks on journalists in Gaza."

Incidents under review for years

An Israeli military spokesperson said the incident was still under review, without providing details.

Advocacy groups and press freedom organisations say Israel’s handling of the Lebanon strike reflects its approach in Gaza, where media workers have been killed in air strikes on homes, hospitals and shelters, often without transparent investigations.

US Representative Becca Balint and Senator Bernie Sanders said efforts to seek justice for journalists would continue, stressing that attacks on the press undermine international law and democratic norms.

"Journalists are protected under international humanitarian law," Balint said.

"Failing to investigate their deaths sends a dangerous message."

The lawmakers called on Israel to release the findings of any investigations and hold those responsible to account, warning that continued silence risks normalising attacks on journalists.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
