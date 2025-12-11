EUROPE
Switzerland's Nemo to hand back Eurovision trophy over Israel's participation
Singer Nemo Mettler says Israel's participation during what a UN inquiry concluded to be genocide contradicts Eurovision's stated values.
The artist criticised "a gap" between Eurovision's principles and the EBU's actions. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo Mettler has announced that the 2024 Eurovision trophy will be returned to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), saying the contest's continued inclusion of Israel contradicts its stated values.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, singer Nemo said: "Last year I won Eurovision, and with it I was awarded the trophy. And even though I'm immensely grateful for the community around this contest and everything this experience has taught me both as a person and artist, today I no longer feel this trophy belongs on my shelf."

The artist criticised "a gap" between Eurovision's principles and the EBU's actions.

"Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. Those values made this contest meaningful to me," the singer said.

Contradiction between Eurovision's principles and EBU's actions

"But Israel's continued participation, during what the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry has concluded to be a genocide, shows a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions made by the EBU."

Stressing that this stance does not target individual performers, Nemo added that "the contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is 'non-political.' And when entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong."

That's why Nemo decided to return the trophy, explaining: "I'm sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva. With gratitude and with a clear message: Live what you claim."

The Eurovision winner concluded by saying: "If the values we celebrate onstage aren't lived offstage, then even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning. I'm waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours.”

