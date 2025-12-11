Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo Mettler has announced that the 2024 Eurovision trophy will be returned to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), saying the contest's continued inclusion of Israel contradicts its stated values.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, singer Nemo said: "Last year I won Eurovision, and with it I was awarded the trophy. And even though I'm immensely grateful for the community around this contest and everything this experience has taught me both as a person and artist, today I no longer feel this trophy belongs on my shelf."

The artist criticised "a gap" between Eurovision's principles and the EBU's actions.

"Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. Those values made this contest meaningful to me," the singer said.

Contradiction between Eurovision's principles and EBU's actions