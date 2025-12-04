The 95th General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Geneva was dominated by debate over Israel’s place in the Eurovision Song Contest, as members discussed new participation rules and the status of Israel’s public broadcaster KAN for 2026.

Before voting began, members delivered statements on whether KAN participation should continue as Israel wages a devastating genocide in Gaza.

Speaking as one of the EBU’s founding members, TRT World’s parent organisation TRT said the situation in Gaza made Israel’s participation incompatible with Eurovision’s values.

"Like everyone in this hall, we at TRT have witnessed a decades-long persecution and a genocide unfolding before the world’s eyes," the delegation said.

"Since the so-called ceasefire began, dozens of children have been killed and aid still cannot reach Gaza safely. More than 270 journalists have been killed by Israel. Our stance is clear: allowing KAN to participate is neither appropriate nor compatible with the values of this contest."

More countries boycott