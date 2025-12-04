Several countries have announced they will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel’s participation roils the competition.

Widespread opposition to Israel’s Gaza genocide led to mounting calls for Israel to be excluded from the annual contest.

The announcements on Thursday came after organisers cleared the way for Israel to take part.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said after a meeting in Geneva that there had been "clear support" among members for reforms implemented to "reinforce trust and protect neutrality.”

Yet moments after the EBU statement, public broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, who had all backed Israel's exclusion, said their countries would not take part next year.

Netherlands

The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said.

"After weighing all perspectives, AVROTROS concludes that, under the current circumstances, participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation," said the broadcaster.

Ireland

Ireland said it would not take part if Israel did.