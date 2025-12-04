WORLD
2 min read
Walkouts shake Eurovision 2026 as Israel's inclusion ignites fury
Ireland says its participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Palestine's Gaza.
Walkouts shake Eurovision 2026 as Israel's inclusion ignites fury
Several countries pull out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel’s participation roils the competition. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Several countries have announced they will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as Israel’s participation roils the competition.

Widespread opposition to Israel’s Gaza genocide led to mounting calls for Israel to be excluded from the annual contest.

The announcements on Thursday came after organisers cleared the way for Israel to take part.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said after a meeting in Geneva that there had been "clear support" among members for reforms implemented to "reinforce trust and protect neutrality.”

Yet moments after the EBU statement, public broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, who had all backed Israel's exclusion, said their countries would not take part next year.

RelatedTRT World - TRT walks out of EBU meeting as members clash over Israel’s Eurovision participation

Netherlands

The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said.

"After weighing all perspectives, AVROTROS concludes that, under the current circumstances, participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation," said the broadcaster.

Ireland

Ireland said it would not take part if Israel did.

RECOMMENDED

Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, Irish broadcaster RTE said.

RTE said in a statement that Ireland's participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

Spain

Similarly, Spain has withdrawn from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in protest against allowing Israeli inclusion, public broadcasters announced.

"The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political goals by Israel, makes it increasingly difficult to keep Eurovision a neutral cultural event," said Alfonso Morales, the secretary general of Spain's RTVE.

Slovenia

Slovenia too rejected a call for a vote on Israel's participation, national broadcaster RTV Slovenia said.

"Our message is: we will not participate if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," said RTV Slovenia Board Chairperson Natalija Gorscak.

Belgium's Flemish broadcaster VRT announced it would broadcast Eurovision 2026, while Belgium’s French-speaking RTBF, which is due to send a contestant to this year’s Eurovision, has yet to announce its position.

The board of directors of RUV, Iceland's national broadcaster, said it is set to discuss whether to take part in Eurovision in light of Israel's inclusion.

RelatedTRT World - Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow