The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, said Sunday that Israel has faced no suspensions from major international bodies despite ongoing rights violations in Gaza, adding that a “European boycott” of Eurovision signals a shift in public accountability.

In a post on US social media company X, Albanese criticised what she described as a longstanding global tolerance of Israel’s conduct.

“Israel hasn't been suspended from the UN, other int'l fora, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA or cultural events. Genocide continues because it is normalised,” she wrote.

Her comments come amid growing public calls in several European countries for artists to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation.