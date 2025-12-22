America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
When billionaires with political ties control the news, and now even TikTok, how free is your feed, really?... Read More
Digital Vertical Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
00:30
00:30
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
00:59
00:59
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
00:33
00:33
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
01:01
01:01
Digital Horizontal Videos
02:53
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
04:17
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
02:35
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
Digital 10 Videos
05:34
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?
03:59
What does Trump’s ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’ entail?
08:07
Bruqin: The deafening cries from occupied Palestine
02:31
Ukraine says Russia kidnapped at least 20,000 children
02:48
US-brokered peace deal sparks debate over DRC resources
02:28
ICE raids spark fear and force businesses to close across the US
02:16
Jadar Valley lithium project in Serbia faces controversy
02:53
Palestinians in occupied West Bank say attacks shattering dreams
03:28
More than a dozen killed in Kenya anti-government protests
02:17
US and Iran clash contest impact of US strikes