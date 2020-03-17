  1. Region

Asia

China expels several US journalists in biggest crackdown in years

China expels several US journalists in biggest crackdown in years
Turkey confirms first coronavirus-related death – latest updates

Turkey confirms first coronavirus-related death – latest updates
China expels American journalists over escalating spat with US

China expels American journalists over escalating spat with US

Pakistan's border quarantine errors spark concern as coronavirus cases soar

Pakistan's border quarantine errors spark concern as coronavirus cases soar
7 hours ago
Bombing of government office in southern Thailand injures 20

Bombing of government office in southern Thailand injures 20
13 hours ago
Japan suicides at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves

Japan suicides at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves
13 hours ago
Turkey confirms 29 new cases of coronavirus – latest updates

Turkey confirms 29 new cases of coronavirus – latest updates
1 day ago
Venezuela orders 'collective quarantine' over coronavirus – latest updates

Venezuela orders 'collective quarantine' over coronavirus – latest updates
2 days ago
Christchurch marks one-year anniversary of terror attacks at mosques

Christchurch marks one-year anniversary of terror attacks at mosques
2 days ago
Putin asks court if he can amend constitution to run again for president

Putin asks court if he can amend constitution to run again for president
2 days ago
Spanish PM confirms country's lockdown over coronavirus

Spanish PM confirms country's lockdown over coronavirus
3 days ago
Afghan government delays Taliban prisoner release plan

Afghan government delays Taliban prisoner release plan
3 days ago
Hong Kong's Umbrella movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regrets'

Hong Kong's Umbrella movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regrets'
3 days ago
New Zealand calls off Christchurch commemoration amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand calls off Christchurch commemoration amid coronavirus fears
3 days ago
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
4 days ago
