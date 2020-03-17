The latest cases take the total tally in Pakistan to 236 and sparked concerns the mistakes could prove costly, as it attempts to control the rapid spread of the disease.
An official said a grenade and a car bombing were used to attack the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center in the capital city of Yala province.
Suicides totalled 20,169 in 2019, 3.7 percent fewer than the previous year, and was the lowest since the compilation of data began in 1978.
Turkey announced new cases late Monday as it continues efforts to curb coronavirus spread. This is what's happening with the pandemic around the world on March 16:
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 155,000, driven by a spike in infections in Italy, which announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday. The virus has so far claimed almost 6,000 lives across 154 countries and territories.
Al Noor mosque's Imam said people of all beliefs and cultures were stopping by to pay their respects, and they were all united as New Zealanders.
His intervention raised the prospect of him serving another two six-year consecutive terms after 2024, though the Kremlin points out that Putin has not yet said whether he will run again in 2024.
Global death toll from coronavirus is 6,000, with more than 145,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a pandemic.
Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, says that "the prisoners' release has been delayed" to allow more time to review their identities.
Chan Kin-man was found guilty last year of conspiracy to commit public nuisance for his role in planning and mobilising supporters during the 79-day protest that brought parts of the Chinese-ruled city to a standstill.
The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many travelling from around New Zealand and from overseas.
The virus that causes Covid-19 has infected over 135,000 people in 127 countries across four continents. Here are the latest updates for March 13, 2020:
