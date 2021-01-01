In an extraordinary session, the parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president with three abstentions. The final approval lies with Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.
For Turkey’s nascent blockchain ecosystem to thrive, it will need regulations that do not stifle innovation alongside public-private sector cooperation to secure the country’s digital future.
A mobile application helps them examine the health of their crops and updates them about shifting weather patterns months in advance.
Eyewitness accounts and hospital reports suggest Ismail Tubasi was brutally attacked with sharp objects in a West Bank village as he attempted to put out a fire set by Jewish settlers.
If history is any kind of guide, then, Russian and American leaders will try to reinforce their respective spheres of influence in different parts of the world.
Greece says it will reject the majority of refugees coming via Turkey despite EU laws requiring European nations to share the responsibility of asylum seekers.
A Pakistani-Canadian family recently fell victim to another hate crime against Muslims in Canada. Here is a list of some historic attacks against the country’s largely peaceful Muslim community.
The first-person accounts paint a horrid picture of the inner workings of the Israeli army, dealing a blow to its narrative of being a 'morally upright' force.
The suspension of Twitter came after the platform deleted the Nigerian President’s tweet. But the beef between Nigeria and Twitter is nothing new.
Palestinians who have successfully used social media to share live updates with the world are being detained by Israeli forces.
The slimy, thick marine mucilage has covered vast expanses of water, harbours and endangered marine life.
Led by a young generation of Palestinians, millions across the Middle East have condemned Israel and opposed its apartheid policies.
