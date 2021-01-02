Fast News

The attack was carried out in two villages close to Mali border, Niger's local media reports say.

(TRTWorld)

At least 56 people have been killed and 20 others wounded in a terror attack in two villages in Niger, according to local media reports.

The local media adds that the residents of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye villages close to Mali border were attacked on Saturday.

The country's Interior Minister Alkache Alhada confirmed the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies