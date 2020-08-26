Fast News

The league says that all three games – Milwaukee versus Orlando, Houston Rockets versus Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers – would not take place Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks signage is displayed on screens beside an empty court before the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, AugUST 26, 2020

The NBA has postponed its schedule of playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games ... have been postponed," the statement said.

Each game will be rescheduled.

The Milwaukee Bucks' dramatic boycott follows outrage across the league after the latest police shooting of an unarmed black man by US police.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James – whose club was due to face the Portland Trail Blazers later on Wednesday – tweeted: "WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT."

The Bucks were due to take the court for game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series shortly after 2000 GMT (4:10pm) local time but did not appear.

Magic players appeared on court and were ready to play but returned to their locker room, reports said.

The no-show follows widespread anger throughout the NBA after the shooting of 29-year-old Blake.

Bystander video shows Blake getting shot seven times in his back point-blank by police in Kenosha as he attempted to get into a car, as his three children watched, after what various witnesses describe as his intervention in a domestic incident.

The incident sparked protests that left at least two people dead.

The boycott also spread to baseball, with the Milwaukee Brewers refusing to play their Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, according to US media.

'Horrifying, maddening'

The most recent police shooting of an African American has sparked renewed outrage and protests in US cities and further fuelled the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier Wednesday, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said his players and counterparts from the Boston Celtics had discussed a possible boycott of their playoff game set for Thursday.

"Boycotting the game has come up to them to demand a little more attention," Nurse said. "It is ongoing discussions. I think it is one idea on the table. There are some other ideas on the table as well."

The NBA's coronavirus-halted season resumed last month in Orlando against the backdrop of protests following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis in May.

NBA teams have knelt in protest during the pre-match playing of the US national anthem while the words "Black Lives Matter" have been painted onto each court staging games in Florida.

Blake's shooting on Sunday has been greeted with disgust by players and coaches across the league.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the shooting was "horrifying".

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers contrasted the shooting with the fearful rhetoric at this week's Republican Party convention.

"All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear," Rivers said. "We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that are denied to live in certain communities.

"We've been hung, we've been shot.

Violence during protests

A teenager was arrested on murder charges after two people were shot dead during anti-police protests in Kenosha, as President Donald Trump said he was sending in additional federal forces.

During protests on Tuesday two people were shot dead and a third injured after a man in civilian clothes with an assault rifle opened fire on demonstrators.

Blake case still unexplained

Kenosha city Police Chief Daniel Miskins confirmed that two area men, aged 26 and 36, had been killed by the shooter on Tuesday night and another, also 26, injured by gunfire.

But he declined to discuss the police shooting o f Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday which sparked the violence.

The details of the incident remain unexplained, while the police officers involved have been suspended.

Blake's father Jacob Blake Sr. accused police of "senseless attempted murder" as he remained paralyzed from the waist down after several surgeries.

Miskins acknowledged anger over the lack of information on the incident, but said it was now in the hands of state investigators and he could not talk about it.

