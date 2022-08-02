Fast News

China has said that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip.

Russia also termed her trip as a "provocation”. (TRTWorld)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan brushing aside warnings from China and Russia.

China on Tuesday warned that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip.

“This tour and a possible visit to Taiwan is a pure provocation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow on Tuesday.

Accusing the US of choosing “the path of confrontation,” he asserted that the potential visit is increasing the tension in Asia-Pacific Rim.

“We want to emphasise once again that we are absolutely in solidarity with China, whose attitude towards the problem is understandable and absolutely justified,” Peskov said.

Alleged bomb threat, cyberattack

Incidents of an alleged bomb threat and cyberattack were also reported on the self-ruled island.

The Taiwan Aviation Police Bureau said that security was beefed up at Taoyuan International Airport "after it received a bomb threat," official Focus Taiwan reported.

The bureau said it had received reports of "three explosive devices would be placed in the airport," but "nothing suspicious has been found on the premises" so far.

Pelosi, who is the first US House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and lawmakers, Taiwanese media reported.

While Taiwanese officials are mum on the visit, China, which claims the self-governing island as a part of its territory, has said its military "won't sit by idly" if its "sovereignty and territorial integrity" is threatened. It has held several military drills near Taiwan since the speculations on the visit began.

Last week, China’s President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden "not to play with fire" over Taiwan.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies