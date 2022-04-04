Fast News

Jon Batiste was arguable the biggest winner of the night and was crowned Grammys king with five wins including best album.

Jon Batiste wins album of the year picking up the win over Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more for the accolade (Reuters)

Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at Grammys - but jazzman Jon Batiste instead was crowned king, taking home five awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

At the star-studded gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic - the 70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak - won all four of their potential prizes, including both Record and Song of The Year for their single "Leave The Door Open."

Olivia Rodrigo didn't win as many awards as predicted - but the Filipino-American pop phenom did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.

That meant the winners of all four top Grammys were people of color - a milestone for the Recording Academy, which for years has faced criticism that it disproportionately honoured white men.

The night was heavy on performances but also held a number of somber moments - most notably when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-taped plea for support.

Bieber, Eilish, Lil Nas X shut out

Despite being among the night's most nominated artists, pop juggernauts Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X were shut out completely.

But they all staged impressive performances: Eilish belted out "Happier Than Ever" in a lightning-backed downpour, Bieber delivered a crooned-up version of "Peaches."

Rodrigo also gave an impressive rendition of her viral teen breakup hit "drivers license," showcasing her impressive vocals against a set mimicking a gloomy night in suburbia.

"This is my biggest dream come true," the 19-year-old said as she accepted the gramophone for Best New Artist.

Big winner Batiste also performed, showcasing his elasticity as an artist by starting at the piano for a classical piece before transitioning to a rhythmic dance number.

The night's leading nominee with 11 nods, Batiste had already scooped four ahead of his big sleeper win for the year's best album.

But he looked shocked when presenter Lenny Kravitz declared him the night's big hit.

"I really don't do it for the awards," the 35-year-old Batiste told journalists backstage. "Music is something that's so subjective."

Earlier onstage, the artist born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty told a cheering audience: "I believe this to my core: there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor."

"I just put my head down and work on the craft every day," he continued. "It's more than entertainment for me - it's a spiritual practice."

Diverse field

The timing of the Grammys just one week after Will Smith stunned the world by slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars added an extra layer of unpredictability to what is already usually one of the edgier nights on the showbiz awards circuit.

That fiasco prompted some gentle zings over the course of the night Sunday, but antics were virtually non-existent at what ultimately proved to be a heavily scripted show.

Music's chaos agent Kanye West stayed home even as he won two Grammys, one of which he shared with Jay Z.

Among the diverse crop of winners was Doja Cat, who took home her first ever Grammy in the pop category - which she had to sprint back to accept after dipping out of the gala for a bathroom break.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies