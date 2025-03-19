The Trump administration is weighing a plan to dissolve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) division fighting AIDS, potentially shifting its responsibilities to another branch within the Department of Health and Human Service, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the plan.

The proposal remains in its early stages, and no final decision has been made, according to the source Tuesday. A memo circulating among HIV prevention advocates suggested the change could take place within days, but the source indicated the timeline is likely longer.

Public health experts warn that such a move could jeopardise decades of progress in preventing new HIV infections. Jesse Milan, the CEO of AIDS United, a nonprofit dedicated to HIV advocacy, called the potential elimination of the CDC’s HIV prevention division “devastating.”

"The work is important because every new HIV transmission results in a person having a lifetime cost related to being HIV positive,” he said.

In 2022, the US saw an estimated 31,800 new HIV infections, according to government data.

The US has made great strides in reducing the number of new HIV infections, with rates falling most sharply among people age 13-24. Experts fear this progress could be lost if the CDC stops backing preventative initiatives.