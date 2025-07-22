Whoever remains silent about the genocide in Gaza is "complicit in the crimes against humanity" committed by Israel, said the Turkish president on Tuesday.

Türkiye will continue to keep Israel's genocide against the people of Gaza, which far surpasses that of the Nazis, on the agenda of all humanity, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

“Our goal is to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. Allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza is another priority,” he said.

“Plight of children in Gaza, who are skin and bones from hunger because humanitarian aid is not allowed in, is our plight,” he added.

“No one with even a shred of human dignity can accept this cruelty in which dozens of innocent people die every day because they cannot find a morsel of bread or a sip of water,” Erdogan said.

“In these dark days, when mass deaths from hunger have begun, I call on the entire international community to unite on the side of humanity,” he stressed.

On Türkiye's defence industry, Erdogan said the country has overcome "embargoes, double standards, and diplomatic pressures" to become a global force, leaving a mark on the worldwide market with its defence industry.

"Domestic production rate in our defence industry has now exceeded 80%," he added.