US President Donald Trump raged on Wednesday at a New York Times report that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue, insisting that he is full of energy and calling the woman author of the article "ugly."

"I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite," the 79-year-old Republican posted on his Truth Social platform.

In the lengthy post, he said the Times article published on Tuesday was ignoring his output, listing his election victory last year, a strong US stock market and the settling of wars abroad.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever to have assumed the US presidency, also boasted that he recently underwent a "PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN."

Trump remains an omnipresent figure in the media, frequently fielding questions from journalists for marathon sessions — in sharp contrast to his predecessor Joe Biden, who left office at 81.