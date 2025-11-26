US
The US president slams a Times story that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue.
US President Trump speaks during the 37th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, on May 15, 2018, in Washington. / AP
November 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump raged on Wednesday at a New York Times report that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue, insisting that he is full of energy and calling the woman author of the article "ugly."

"I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite," the 79-year-old Republican posted on his Truth Social platform.

In the lengthy post, he said the Times article published on Tuesday was ignoring his output, listing his election victory last year, a strong US stock market and the settling of wars abroad.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever to have assumed the US presidency, also boasted that he recently underwent a "PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN."

Trump remains an omnipresent figure in the media, frequently fielding questions from journalists for marathon sessions — in sharp contrast to his predecessor Joe Biden, who left office at 81.

The report in the influential Times noted that Trump has sharply reduced his public events and domestic travel, compared to his first term, and generally runs a public schedule between the hours of noon and 5:00 pm.

Trump called the Times "truly an 'ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE,'" labelling the female reporter who wrote the news report as "ugly, both inside and out."

Earlier this month, he called another woman journalist "piggy" and yet another "a terrible person."

The Times responded to Trump's post with a statement saying its "reporting is accurate and built on first-hand reporting of the facts."

"Name-calling and personal insults don't change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this."

