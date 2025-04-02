WORLD
Air Force pilot dies after fighter jet crashes in western India
An IAF Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat state due to a technical malfunction, with one pilot killed while another injured and receiving medical treatment.
Probe ordered to determine cause of accident. / Photo: AP
April 2, 2025

A pilot died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in western Gujarat state, officials said.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening in Jamnagar during a night mission.

The two pilots faced a "technical malfunction" and “initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population,” the IAF said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” it said.

“The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it added.

According to the Air Force, a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

By Murat Sofuoglu
