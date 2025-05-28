Ukraine’s defence minister recently had a call with the head of the Russian delegation in the Istanbul talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, in order to discuss the memorandum Moscow is currently working on laying out its conditions for any peace accord.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation to the May 16 talks, the first between the warring nations since spring 2022. The Russian team was led by Vladimir Medinsky.

Kiev and its allies have pushed Russia for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a basis for talks to end the conflict, while Moscow says that it has certain conditions which must first be met, and which it has said it will lay out.

Zelenskyy, speaking in Berlin, said that Russia was persistently searching for reasons to delay talks to end the war, which has ground on for over three years.

“The world has been waiting for more than a week for the Russians to complete their so-called memorandum on what they need to stop the killing of people,” he said.

Istanbul talks