WAR ON GAZA
Israel claims to have intercepted drone from Yemen
Army says warplanes shot down drone coming from east, in reference to Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen / AFP
May 7, 2025

The Israeli army claimed on Wednesday to have intercepted a drone from Yemen.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the drone was detected coming from the east, in reference to Yemen.

He said Israeli warplanes shot down the drone, and air-raid sirens were activated according to protocol.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Sanaa airport, power stations, and industrial facilities, killing at least seven people and injuring 74 others.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza , where over 52,600 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 19 months, most of them women and children.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza in March.

Oman on Tuesday announced a ceasefire between the US and Houthis in Yemen, after President Donald Trump said the group will not carry out attacks on commercial ships.

SOURCE:AA
