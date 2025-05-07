The Israeli army claimed on Wednesday to have intercepted a drone from Yemen.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the drone was detected coming from the east, in reference to Yemen.

He said Israeli warplanes shot down the drone, and air-raid sirens were activated according to protocol.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Sanaa airport, power stations, and industrial facilities, killing at least seven people and injuring 74 others.