Fighting has slowed significantly in quake-hit Myanmar since a temporary truce began last week, the UN said, urging a complete end to hostilities to deliver aid and allow recovery work to begin.

A multi-sided conflict has engulfed Myanmar since 2021, when Min Aung Hlaing's military wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Following reports of sporadic clashes even after the March 28 quake that so far has killed more than 3,600 people, the junta joined its opponents last week in calling a temporary halt to hostilities for relief to be delivered.

Related TRT Global - Myanmar declares temporary truce for earthquake relief as toll mounts to over 3,000

However. the UN noted reports of the military continuing to carry out strikes even after the truce.

"Even after the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire, there have been military actions," said Titon Mitra, who represents the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Myanmar.

"We're not necessarily seeing a complete cessation of hostilities," he told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, speaking from Mandalay in Myanmar.