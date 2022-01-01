A boat has capsized in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo and killed 25 people, many of them football players, authorities have said.

The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Mai-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesperson on Monday.

Mputu suggested that the poor visibility at night may have been a factor.

At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Authorities have struggled to enforce maritime regulations.