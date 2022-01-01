WORLD
1 min read
Dozens killed as boat capsizes in DRC, football players among victims
The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Mai-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River.
Dozens killed as boat capsizes in DRC, football players among victims
At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory. / AP
January 1, 2022

A boat has capsized in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo and killed 25 people, many of them football players, authorities have said.

The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Mai-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesperson on Monday.

Mputu suggested that the poor visibility at night may have been a factor.

At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Authorities have struggled to enforce maritime regulations.

Recommended

DRC’s rivers are a major means of transport for more than 100 million people, especially in remote areas where infrastructure is poor or nonexistent.

Hundreds have been killed in boat accidents in recent years as more people abandon the few available roads for wooden vessels packed with passengers and their goods.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan