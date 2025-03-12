1 min read
What is hantavirus?
After the tragic death of the wife of Hollywood icon Gene Hackman, hantavirus is back in the headlines.
What is hantavirus?
WHAT IS HANTAVIRUS? / TRT World
March 12, 2025

A type of virus carried by rodents and transmitted to humans primarily through inhalation of airborne particles from dried rodent droppings.

Hantavirus can cause two diseases:

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which is most common in the US, begins with fatigue, fever and muscle aches and may progress to respiratory failure, with a mortality rate of about 38%. Hemorrhagic Fever with Kidney Syndrome (BSKA), which occurs mainly in Europe and Asia, and can be severe, affecting the kidneys. 

Recommended


Explore
Heat stroke
Global faith trends
What do we know about the new Covid-19 strain?
By Shereena Qazi
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Aamir Khan: The unmaking of a hero in Modi’s India
How ChatGPT helped one woman uncover a hidden cancer
Ottoman-era Ramadan traditions
Ramadan: ‘The month of Quran’
From palace feasts to modern Ramadan tables: Resurgence of sherbets
By Meryem Demirhan
Gaza cuisine
Why are dates associated with Ramadan?
Ramadan: Common questions answered
How many hours will Muslims fast this Ramadan?
Most common words used in Ramadan
Nearly 3 in 10 US adults now religiously unaffiliated
Airports that move the world