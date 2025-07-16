The uncle of a 20-year-old Palestinian-American from Florida who was beaten to death by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank is calling for justice and accountability, expressing cautious hope that US diplomatic pressure will lead to meaningful consequences.

Sayfollah Musallet, also known as Saif, was visiting family in the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, when he was fatally attacked on Friday.

His uncle, Hesam Musallet, 59, described him as a kind, hard-working young man who was full of ambition.

"He was a very, very good kid. He will be missed," Hesam, who is currently in Florida, told Anadolu in a phone interview Tuesday.

"He would always have a smile on his face. He was very passionate about his ice cream shop, always talking about getting married, having a family, and expanding his shop."

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said Tuesday that he had asked Israeli authorities to “aggressively investigate” Sayfollah's killing.

"There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. Saif was just 20 years old," Huckabee said on X.

Reacting to Huckabee's comments, Hesam said, “I am surprised, but I hope that it does happen, that this will lead to an investigation and the perpetrators will be caught and tried. That's what we're looking for, just for justice to be served.”

Sayfollah, a US citizen born and raised in Florida, had travelled to the occupied West Bank in early June for summer vacation and the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

He was due to return home this week. But what was meant to be a brief family visit ended in tragedy amid Israeli violence.

‘They don't care you are American’

According to his uncle, Sayfollah was on family-owned land in Sinjil with friends when a group of illegal Jewish settlers attacked them.

His uncle said they were simply spending time outdoors, making a barbecue and drinking coffee, when the Israeli settlers arrived.

"They were just there to sit around, joke, and relax. It was a Friday afternoon, after Jummah (prayer), "Hesam said.

"And then these people, it's like a gang, just go in there and start grabbing people and beating them. When 30 people come to beat on one, what can you do?"

The family said settlers prevented an ambulance and paramedics from reaching Sayfollah for more than three hours, blocking access as he lay wounded. He died before making it to the hospital.

“They don't care you're American,” Hesam said. “Because they have the green light to do what they want.”

He said he spoke with Sayfollah's father on Tuesday morning. "He's hoping for justice. He wants an investigation. He wants them to find who did this and try them."

Beaten to death