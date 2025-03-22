Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that US President Donald Trump will eventually come to the table for trade negotiations, arguing that American consumers will bear the brunt of Washington’s escalating trade war.

"In the end, Americans are going to lose from American trade action," Carney said during a meeting with Canada’s provincial leaders at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa for trade war talks on Friday, according to ABC News' report released on Saturday.

"That’s one of the reasons I am confident that there will be that discussion with the appropriate amount of respect and breadth. I am ready for it anytime they are ready."

Carney, sworn in last week, has yet to speak directly with Trump, who has frequently taken aim at Canada, claiming the US "keeps Canada afloat" and suggesting it should become "the 51st state."

When asked about Trump’s remarks, Carney dismissed them, stating trade talks would not happen "until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. By the way, this is not a high bar."

Trade war