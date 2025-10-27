Israel has allowed the Palestinian group Hamas to enter areas under the army’s control in Gaza to search for captives’ remains, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Israeli Channel 12, citing security officers, said Hamas has been working in cooperation with the Red Cross and Egyptian teams for the past 24 hours to locate the remains of captives in areas still occupied by the Israeli army beyond the “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out.

The outlet said Israel and Hamas exchanged information on the estimated locations of the bodies through mediators over the weekend to accelerate the process.

Truce plan

Israel confirmed on Sunday that it had allowed Red Cross and Egyptian teams beyond the “yellow line” in Gaza to help in the search for captives’ remains.