US authorities have widened their search for Travis Decker, 32, who is accused of killing his three young daughters near a campground in Washington state, with officials saying he could be "anywhere within" the country and cautioning he could be dangerous to approach.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed on Friday after they left home for a court-approved "planned visitation" with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Decker had not returned the girls to their mother, Whitney Decker, as stipulated in their custody arrangement, who then published an urgent plea on Facebook.

Decker and his ex-wife had been divorced for several years and had a parenting plan in place for their three children.

Decker is a former member of the military with "extensive training," but it is unknown whether he is currently armed, officials said.

They said Decker was homeless and had been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area.

Over the weekend, police looked for the children and Decker, who was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington state plates.

Decker's unoccupied truck was located on Monday near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, police said. During a search, officers found the bodies of the three girls, with Decker missing from the crime site.

Local Fox 13 reported that investigators discovered two bloody handprints on Decker’s truck. Inside the vehicle, items such as a blanket, food, and car seats for the girls were found.