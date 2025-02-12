WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Netanyahu threatens to resume Gaza war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas does not return hostages by noon on February 15.
Netanyahu threatens to resume Gaza war
Netanyahu threatens to resume war on Gaza, gives ultimatum for hostage release / TRT World
February 12, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas does not return hostages by noon on February 15.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF (Israeli forces) will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said in a statement issued after a meeting with his security cabinet.

Netanyahu’s threat mirrors comments by US President Donald Trump, who has said that Israel should cancel the entire ceasefire if all of the roughly 70 hostages are not freed by February 15.

So far, Hamas has released 21 hostages in a series of exchanges for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.However, the Palestinian group said it planned to delay the next release of three more hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire, including by failing to allow enough tents and other aid into Gaza.

Recommended
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack