India's P N Gadgil Jewellers on Tuesday launched Litestyle, a new sub-brand for lightweight and lower-carat jewellery, as record gold prices push consumers towards more budget-friendly options.

Gold prices have jumped sharply in the past few months, but consumers' budgets haven't risen in the same proportion, leading them to look for budget-friendly options, Saurabh Gadgil, chairman of the Pune-based company, told Reuters.

The lightweight jewellery segment is growing rapidly at around 30 percent per annum, and the company will launch 12 Litestyle stores this year to tap into this segment, Gadgil said.

Local gold prices, which hit a record high of 101,078 rupees per 10 grams on Monday, have risen 29 percent so far in 2025, after rising 21 percent in 2024.

As Israel attacked Iran on Friday, gold hit a peak of $3,430 per ounce.