European unity needed to counter US, Russia interference — Germany's Merz
Merz highlighted Elon Musks support for far-right party AfD in the election, saying Washington's interference is no less dramatic than Moscow's.
Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it's not yet clear how easy that will be. / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2025

Germany's conservative election winner, Friedrich Merz, has said his top priority was to work towards unity in Europe in order to counter interference from the United States or Russia.

He had no illusions about challenges in the relationship with the US, Merz said in a panel at broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Sunday.

"I have no illusions at all about what is happening from America. Take a look at the recent interventions in the German election campaign by Mr. Elon Musk," Merz said.

"The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow," he said, in reference to support offered by Musk to Germany's far-right during the election.

Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it's not yet clear how easy that will be.

Merz said in a televised appearance with other party leaders Sunday evening: "We have nearly eight weeks until Easter now, and I think that should be enough time — the maximum time — to form a government in Germany."

No coalition with AfD

Merz also ruled out a coalition with far-right AfD, which Musk supported.

Markus Soder, party leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), with which the CDU formed a parliamentary group, explained that a coalition with the AfD would "turn our country into a vassal state of Moscow."

Merz pointed out that the CDU had "very clearly won the election," adding: "We do not know at the moment how this federal government can come about."

However, he added that he hopes "for one coalition partner and not two."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
