Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Wednesday hailed long-awaited sanctions on Russia imposed by President Donald Trump, saying only a show of strength would work against Moscow.

“This decision fully aligns with Ukraine’s consistent position that peace can only be achieved through strength and by exerting maximum pressure on the aggressor using all available international instruments,” Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the US Treasury Department's decision on Wednesday to impose sanctions on major Russian oil companies.

“Appreciated this evening’s call with @SecScottBessent and the Treasury decision to sanction major Russian oil companies in the face of Russia’s lack of commitment to the peace process,” for Ukraine, von der Leyen said on X.

She added that the US sanctions, combined with the imminent adoption of the EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia, are “a clear signal from both sides of the Atlantic that we will keep up collective pressure on the aggressor”.

The US imposed new sanctions on Wednesday targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to a peace process to end the Ukraine war.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the measures target Russia’s energy sector to “degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine” and “support its weakened economy”.