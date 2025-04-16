Daesh has claimed a bomb explosion targeting police in Pakistan’s turbulent southwest province that killed three policemen and wounded more than a dozen.

On Tuesday, a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle targeted a passing bus carrying 40 policemen in Mastung city of the impoverished Balochistan province, where security forces have been battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence for decades.

In a statement late Tuesday, Daesh’s regional branch, the so-called Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), which often carries out attacks on security forces in Pakistan and Afghanistan, claimed its “soldiers” targeted the “apostate” police.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence in its regions bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its western neighbour of allowing its soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan -— a claim the Taliban denies.