Dutch far-right leader Wilders quits coalition, toppling government
The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and farmers’ party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with PVV leader Geert Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on Dutch asylum and migration policies.
"No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition," Wilders says. / AP
June 3, 2025

Dutch far-right, anti-Muslim leader Geert Wilders has said his PVV party would leave the governing coalition, toppling the rightwing government.

The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and farmers’ party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with PVV leader Geert Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on Dutch asylum and migration policies.

"No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition," Wilders said in a post on X.

Wilders, whose party holds a key role in the coalition, insisted that ten tough new measures be added to the coalition agreement, including closed borders for asylum seekers, increased military border controls, fewer asylum centres, and the deportation of Syrian refugees holding temporary residence permits, according to VRT news.

"If nothing or not enough changes, the PVV is gone," Wilders had threatened a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the other coalition parties reacted with anger and disappointment.

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz said: "He chooses his own ego and his own interests. I am astonished. He throws away the chance for a right-wing policy. This is super irresponsible."

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas also condemned the move.

"He holds all the cards and is deliberately pulling the plug," she said.

NSC leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven added that the meeting had been unnecessary, saying they were already working on some of Wilders’ concerns.

