Work has started to repair damaged power lines to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a lengthy outage, following the establishment of local ceasefire zones, the UN's nuclear watchdog said Saturday.

Repairs to the off-site power lines began after the "establishment of local ceasefire zones to allow work to proceed", Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a post on X.

The IAEA said that both sides had worked with the agency to allow the "complex repair plan" to proceed.

"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," it said.

The agency did not indicate how long the work would take. It has previously said repairs are needed on both sides of the front line, several kilometres from the plant.

Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed the repair works were ongoing.

Related TRT World - Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout

Reactors effectively cooled