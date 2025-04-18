A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to transfer a Tufts University student being held in Louisiana to Vermont while he weighs her claims that US immigration authorities unlawfully arrested her based on her pro-Palestine advocacy.

Friday's decision by US District Judge William Sessions in Burlington marked an early victory for Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, in her continuing bid to be released from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's custody and return to her studies following her March 25 arrest in Massachusetts.

Ozturk's arrest by masked agents on a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville was captured in a viral video that has turned her case into a high-profile example of the Republican president's efforts to deport pro-Palestine activists on US campuses who have spoken out against Israel's war in Gaza.

Ozturk is a PhD student and Fulbright scholar studying at Tufts, located in Massachusetts.

The US State Department has revoked her student visa, citing an opinion piece she co-authored in her university's student newspaper that criticised the response by Tufts to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel after the onset of war and to "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide."

Her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union have said that is the sole basis that has been provided by the government for her arrest, which they argued so clearly violated her free speech and due process rights under the US Constitution that she should be released.

The case has become a flashpoint in the administration's rapid moves to revoke the visas and legal status of hundreds of international students, including pro-Palestine activists, as part of Trump's hardline approach to immigration.

'Constitutional crisis'