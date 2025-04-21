BIZTECH
1 min read
Davos meeting founder Klaus Schwab steps down as WEF chair
Schwab established the World Economic Forum in 1971 with the aim of creating a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to tackle major global issues.
Davos meeting founder Klaus Schwab steps down as WEF chair
The Geneva-based institution had announced earlier this month that Schwab, 87, would be stepping down, without indicating a timeframe. / AP
April 21, 2025

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, which gathers the world's business and political elite in the Swiss mountain village of Davos every year, has resigned as chair of its board of trustees, the WEF has said.

"Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect," Schwab said in a statement released by the WEF on Monday.

The Geneva-based institution had announced earlier this month that Schwab, 87, would be stepping down, without indicating a timeframe.

The WEF board said in the statement that it had accepted Schwab's resignation at an extraordinary meeting held on April 20, and that Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe would become the interim chairman.

A committee to appoint a future chair has been established.

Recommended

Schwab established the WEF in 1971 with the aim of creating a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to tackle major global issues.

Widely regarded as a cheerleader for globalisation, the WEF's annual Davos gathering has in recent years drawn disapproval from critics as elitist and removed from ordinary people.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent