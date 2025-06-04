WORLD
2 min read
South Korea’s new President Lee taps campaign aide Kim Min-seok as premier
Lee also named former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as head of the National Intelligence Service, and seasoned diplomat Wi Sung-lac as his national security adviser.
South Korea’s new President Lee taps campaign aide Kim Min-seok as premier
While the South Korean president serves as the chief executive, the prime minister oversees day-to-day governance in the country of 52 million people. / AP
June 4, 2025

South Korea’s newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung has appointed top campaign aide Kim Min-seok as prime minister, his first Cabinet nomination made just hours after being sworn into office, Yonhap News reported.

Lee, 61, secured victory in Tuesday’s snap presidential election with 49.42 percent of the vote, winning over 17 million ballots in an election that saw the highest turnout in 28 years - 79.4 percent.

The early election was prompted by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol following a failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Lee also named former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as head of the National Intelligence Service, seasoned diplomat Wi Sung-lac as his national security adviser, and three-term lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik of the Democratic Party as his chief of staff.

A former human rights lawyer, Lee campaigned on a platform of restoring dialogue and “co-prosperity” with North Korea to ensure long-term stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He has also pledged to address South Korea’s economic challenges, including sluggish growth and trade tensions, particularly with the United States over proposed tariffs.

Recommended

Unlike past transitions, Lee assumed office immediately after the vote, bypassing the traditional 60-day handover period.

He is the first president from the Democratic Party to begin his term with a friendly legislature.

While the South Korean president serves as the chief executive, the prime minister oversees day-to-day governance in the country of 52 million people.

RelatedTRT Global - Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change