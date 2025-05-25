WORLD
46th ASEAN Summit to begin on Monday in Malaysia with US tariffs, Myanmar conflict on agenda
The bloc's 10 member states will also discuss key regional issues, including economic cooperation, security and sustainable development.
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, as the rotating chair, will preside over the summit. / Photo: AP
May 25, 2025

Malaysia is set to host the 46th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday with the bloc's leaders ready to discuss a myriad of regional and global issues, particularly the US "reciprocal" tariffs, Myanmar conflict and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” the two-day summit coincides with the second summit between the Southeast Asian bloc and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as the inaugural joint summit with the GCC and China in Kuala Lumpur.

More than 6,000 police officers have been deployed at airports, hotels and the convention centre to ensure security.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as the rotating chair, will preside over the summit, according to a statement from the ASEAN secretariat.

Speaking before the summit, Anwar said the meeting would focus on enhancing intra-ASEAN cooperation, boosting regional economic interests, and promoting investment initiatives, the Malay Mail reported.

US tariffs

ASEAN is beginning to revive the idea of building its monetary fund and enhancing regional financial security, he said.

Recommended

It will be followed by a summit on Tuesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and leaders from the GCC, comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Beijing and ASEAN concluded negotiations on Wednesday on version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

The bloc’s member states have been hit by US tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 49 percent, though President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the penalties last month, prompting ASEAN nations to briskly begin talks with Washington.

ASEAN is an international intergovernmental organisation consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia took the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2025.

Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from ASEAN meetings after the military refused to comply with the bloc’s peace plan that called for humanitarian aid access and negotiations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
