The US is exploring alternatives for the relocation of Palestinians following President Donald Trump’s plan to seize Gaza, his special envoy has said.

"I think we're exploring all alternatives and options that lead to a better life for Gazans. And by the way, for the people of Israel," Steve Witkoff told CBS News on Sunday when asked whether the US is talking to other countries about the resettling of Palestinians.

“So we’re exploring all of those things," Witkoff added.

Last month, Trump said the US would “take over” Gaza and transform the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East" by resettling Palestinians in neighbouring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

His proposal was met with widespread condemnation from Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.