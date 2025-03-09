CLIMATE
New York governor declares state of emergency for wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
High winds have exacerbated the situation, sending thick smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of a military base and the closure of a major highway.
March 9, 2025

A state of emergency has been declared in New York as brush fires continue to spread across Long Island, forcing evacuations and triggering major disruptions, according to officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that firefighters, supported by National Guard helicopters, are battling flames near the Pine Barrens, a wooded area east of New York City, which is home to several commuter towns.

"This is still out of control at this moment," Hochul stated in an interview with News 12. "We're seeing people having to be evacuated from the Westhampton area."

High winds have exacerbated the situation, sending thick smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of a military base and the closure of a major highway. The town of Southampton issued a warning against recreational fires as the wildfire risk continues to escalate.

"Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches," the weather service cautioned. "Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as emergency crews work to contain the blaze.

NASA satellite data revealed the fires and smoke stretching approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) along Sunrise Highway, a key route to the eastern end of Long Island. Hochul noted that nearby homes, a chemical factory and an Amazon warehouse are at risk.

As the fires rage, social media videos showed towering plumes of smoke near the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, although the cause of that fire remains unknown. No injuries have been reported.


