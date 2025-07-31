WAR ON GAZA
Trump vents frustration as allies drift toward backing Palestine's sovereignty
US President is now more critical of push for recognition and believes it amounts to "rewarding Hamas", says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as more countries declare intent to recognise Palestine.
Recent announcements by some of Washington's closest allies have only hardened the US president's stance against the move. / AP
July 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure with leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada for saying they plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

According to Leavitt, Trump is now more critical of the push for recognition and believes it amounts to "rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages."

Recent announcements by some of Washington's closest allies have only hardened the US president's stance against the move.

While Trump slammed Canada for announcing its intention to recognise Palestinian statehood at a United Nations meeting in September, he has been milder in his criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He dismissed Macron's decision, which got the ball rolling last week for other countries to consider similar steps, saying the statement did not "matter" and "doesn't carry much weight."

Starmer this week said the UK will formally recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes "substantive" steps, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

'No room for delay'

Asked about Britain's decision after a trip to Scotland and talks with Starmer, Trump said he was "not in that camp, to be honest."

Canada became the latest Western nation to announce its intent of recognising Palestine this week.

"The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable," Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister, said in his announcement.

"The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delaying coordinated international action to support peace, security and the dignity of human life," Carney said on Wednesday.

The development comes as the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said Palestinian statehood is a "right, not a reward".

Palestine hails Canada, Malta, Portugal

Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestine's vice president, has welcomed the announcements by Canada, Malta, and Portugal regarding their intention to officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, WAFA news agency reported.

"Al-Sheikh praised these historic initiatives by the three countries, noting that they join a growing number of international supporters advocating for a two-state solution and the affirmation of the rights of the Palestinian people," WAFA reported citing an official statement.

Al-Sheikh expressed hope that these declarations would be translated into "concrete steps leading to sustainable peace and the international legitimacy of the State of Palestine."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
