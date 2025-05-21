A suicide car bomber struck a school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four children and wounding 38 others, a government official said.

A local deputy commissioner, Yasir Iqbal, said the terror attack occurred in Khuzdar, a district in Balochistan province, as the bus was transporting children to school in the city.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, Iqbal said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the children's deaths.

‘Sheer barbarism’

He called the perpetrators "beasts" who deserve no leniency, saying the enemy had committed an act of "sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children".