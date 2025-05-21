WORLD
2 min read
Suicide attack on school bus kills four children in southwest Pakistan
No group immediately claimed responsibility, though attacks like this in the past have been claimed by the ethnic Baloch separatists in the region.
Suicide attack on school bus kills four children in southwest Pakistan
The latest attack comes days after a car bombing killed four people near a market in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan. / Photo: AP
May 21, 2025

A suicide car bomber struck a school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four children and wounding 38 others, a government official said.

A local deputy commissioner, Yasir Iqbal, said the terror attack occurred in Khuzdar, a district in Balochistan province, as the bus was transporting children to school in the city.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, Iqbal said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the children's deaths.

RelatedTRT Global - When terror took the rails: Train hijacking shows Pakistan’s deepening terror crisis

‘Sheer barbarism’

He called the perpetrators "beasts" who deserve no leniency, saying the enemy had committed an act of "sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children".

Recommended

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019.

The latest attack came days after a car bombing killed four people near a market in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan.

Most of such terror attacks are claimed by BLA, which Pakistan says enjoy the backing of neighbouring India.

In one of the deadliest such attacks in March, BLA insurgents killed 33 people, mostly soldiers, during an assault on a train carrying hundreds of passengers in Balochistan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks