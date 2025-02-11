US
Maps get political: Google's ‘Gulf of America’ move
Google Maps has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for US users, per an executive order by US President Donald Trump.
February 11, 2025

The Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for users in the US following an executive order by US President Donald Trump to rename the body of water in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Google Maps users located in Mexico will still see “Gulf of Mexico,” while users everywhere else will see both names displayed.

