France's Senate approved a revised version of a law regulating fast fashion, which if implemented would ban advertising by fast-growing Chinese e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu.

Senators in the upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday almost unanimously for a modified version of a bill passed by France's lower house last year, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry.

Critics say the low-priced garments produced by fast-fashion chains drive excessive consumption and waste, exacerbating the textile sector's impact on the environment.

An amended version of the bill distinguishes between "ultra" fast fashion and "classic" fast fashion, however, imposing less onerous restrictions on European fast-fashion players like Zara and Kiabi, but drawing criticism from environmental groups.

The "clarifications (made by the Senate) make it possible to target players who ignore environmental, social, and economic realities, notably Shein and Temu, without penalising the European ready-to-wear sector," said Jean-Francois Longeot, chair of the Senate's Committee on Regional Planning and Sustainable Development.