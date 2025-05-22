Türkiye became the third country in the world with the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in 2025, meeting environmental standards along its coastline, the country’s tourism minister has said.

A Blue Flag beach means it has been awarded an internationally recognised eco-label.

“A total of 577 beaches, 29 marinas, 18 tourism boats, and 8 individual yachts... Once again, our Antalya leads this success with 233 beaches,” Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on his social media account, X.

The Turkish minister also noted the success achieved through joint contributions by the Türkiye Environment Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV), all stakeholders, and environmentally conscious citizens.

The Aegean coastal province of Mugla has followed Antalya with 110 beaches, and Izmir with 64, according to the Ministry's data.

Other provinces contributing significantly to the total include Balikesir with 48, Aydin with 39, Samsun, Mersin and Canakkale, each with over a dozen Blue Flag beaches, data shows.

