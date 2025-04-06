TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Abu Dhabi to host follow-up Türkiye-UAE meeting on Africa
The second round of Türkiye-UAE consultations will explore areas of cooperation to enhance African development and investments.
Abu Dhabi to host follow-up Türkiye-UAE meeting on Africa
Türkiye and UAE discuss economic cooperation and investment in Africa. [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
April 6, 2025

The second round of Türkiye-United Arab Emirates (UAE) consultations on Africa will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and the UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, will co-chair the consultations.

The talks will focus on developments in Africa and explore potential areas of cooperation in the economy, investments across the continent.

The decision to hold regular consultations on Africa was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations.

Recommended

Following the agreement, the first Türkiye-UAE consultations on Africa were held in Ankara on October 10, 2023.

RelatedTürkiye joins 7th Somalia Quint meeting, highlights mediation, security

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit